BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 113,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,677. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

