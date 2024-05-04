BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 113,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,677. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
