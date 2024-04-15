C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 8,420,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Bank of America decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.02. 520,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $68.99 and a 12-month high of $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.