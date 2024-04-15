CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,398 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 5.1% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 242,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 601,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $166.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,918. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

