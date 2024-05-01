Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 4,190 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.17. 4,007,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993,465. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

