iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. 7,980,870 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.