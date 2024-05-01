Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Up 14.0% in April

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of ATAT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. 69,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,214. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.60. Atour Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

