AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on May 23rd

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

AllianceBernstein has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on AllianceBernstein

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.