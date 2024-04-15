Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.18 and last traded at $169.69. Approximately 1,781,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,813,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.53.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after buying an additional 892,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

