QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.16. 3,360,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,491. The company has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

