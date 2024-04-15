Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 66,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,727,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,895,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

