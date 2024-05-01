Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.400 EPS.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FELE. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

