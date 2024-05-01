CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.
Shares of CNP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,389. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.18.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
