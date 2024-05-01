Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,926,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,079,000 after purchasing an additional 63,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 100,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.22. 846,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.