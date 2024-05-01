Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 29,429 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,429 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. 3,766,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,764,960. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

