Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,621,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,760 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.12. 810,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,252. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

