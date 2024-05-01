Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.30 Per Share

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GEN opened at GBX 437.50 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 424.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 379.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. Genuit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 254 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 450.15 ($5.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,916.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.26) per share, with a total value of £49,743.68 ($62,484.21). 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.03) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

