Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 2,916 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,062. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $137.94 and a 12-month high of $197.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

