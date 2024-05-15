Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Issues Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 321.17% and a negative net margin of 382.96%.
Nuvve Stock Down 6.7 %
Nuvve stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 114,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,082. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83.
Nuvve Company Profile
