Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Issues Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 321.17% and a negative net margin of 382.96%.

Nuvve Stock Down 6.7 %

Nuvve stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 114,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,082. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.