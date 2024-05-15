Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $954.62. 84,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $974.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $895.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $641.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

