Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VCSH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. 1,667,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.