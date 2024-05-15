Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 902 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. 3,088,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,344. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

