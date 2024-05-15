M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $45,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total transaction of $1,021,892.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,883,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,403,451.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.60, for a total value of $379,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,891,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,476,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total value of $1,021,892.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,883,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,403,451.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,218 shares of company stock valued at $26,181,235 in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.38. 28,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,641. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.82 and its 200 day moving average is $286.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

