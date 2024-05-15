ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Issues Earnings Results

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

NASDAQ AACG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 7,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Further Reading

