M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 42,228 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,228 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Newell Brands worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 2,421,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,793. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

