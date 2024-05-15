M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $42.46 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $42,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,969. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,748 shares of company stock worth $12,249,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

