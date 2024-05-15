Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,412,000 after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. 9,006,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,714,605. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,446 shares of company stock worth $45,156,253 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.