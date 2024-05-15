M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 59,846 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,846 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Lowe’s Companies worth $198,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after purchasing an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $236.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.37. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.