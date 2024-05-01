Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.9% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VMBS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,929. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

