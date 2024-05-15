Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,249,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.59. The company had a trading volume of 185,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.16.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

