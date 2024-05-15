Westpac Banking Corp Sells 7,279 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $134.54. The stock had a trading volume of 561,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

