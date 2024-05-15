Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,272. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

