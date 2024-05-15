Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,806 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 20.4% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.6% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.20. 14,534,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,159,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

