Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 228 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MCK traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $550.96. 195,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,395. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $533.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.40. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.