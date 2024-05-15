Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 130 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 19.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 237,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $7.18 on Wednesday, hitting $297.87. 365,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.54. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.96.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.15.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

