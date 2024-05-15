Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.07.
Welltower Stock Performance
WELL stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.29. 849,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 123.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.