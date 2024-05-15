Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.42 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 258,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,995. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

