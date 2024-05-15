Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 744 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4,428.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,998. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $200.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.32.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

