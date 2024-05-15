Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE SUI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.45. 142,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 324.14%.

In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.