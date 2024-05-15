PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 56.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,030,000 after purchasing an additional 864,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. 5,228,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,890,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

