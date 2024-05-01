USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up to $41.52

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.52, but opened at $44.67. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 12,835 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on USNA. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 10.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $886.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $183,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $183,639.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $257,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,791 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 145,373 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

