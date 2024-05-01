AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Up 14.2% in April

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,530,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 27,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 27.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on ASTS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of ASTS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 308,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,401. The company has a market capitalization of $558.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.87. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is a Dividend King?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.