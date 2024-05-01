AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Up 14.2% in April

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,530,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 27,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 27.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASTS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 308,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,401. The company has a market capitalization of $558.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.87. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

