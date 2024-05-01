CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. CECO Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. CECO Environmental updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,016. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.33 million, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CECO. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

