Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0022 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $8,182.38 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00220572 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,921.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

