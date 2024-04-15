Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 372 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Woodward by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $146.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.42 and a fifty-two week high of $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.89.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

