Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE STN opened at C$111.77 on Monday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$77.00 and a 12 month high of C$118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.79. The stock has a market cap of C$12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.