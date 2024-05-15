EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EGP stock opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $188.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.