Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ERO opened at $22.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,161,000 after acquiring an additional 165,982 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

