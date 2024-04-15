Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE RGA opened at $184.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $133.13 and a 52 week high of $196.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

