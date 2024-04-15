Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.1823 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Telefônica Brasil

About Telefônica Brasil

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.