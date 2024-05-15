Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.21.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 741.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 109.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average of $150.88. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $104.68 and a 12 month high of $179.20.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

